NCHE accredits more academic Programmes at King Ceasor University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) approved more academic programmes at King Ceasor University.

The new academic courses include a Bachelor of Science in Oil, Gas, and Energy

Management, Higher Education Certificate Programme in Physical Sciences, Higher Education Certificate Programme in Biological Sciences, and Higher Education Certificate Programme in Humanities.

The new academic courses were approved by NCHE during its council 72nd Meeting of 21 August 2023 under MIN 553/72/2023.

“I am pleased to inform you that after due consideration, Council at its 72nd Meeting of 21 August 2023 under MIN 553/72/2023, accredited the academic programmes indicated below for the specified admissible numbers of students and the stated period with effect from 21st August,” Rev. Canon Dr. Alex M. Kagume wrote on behalf of the NCHE Executive Director.

The accreditation is valid for five and seven years with the possibility of renewal.

“Please urge your staff members to implement these programmes by the regulations of NCHE. Officers of the NCHE shall review the implementation during their periodic administrative and monitoring visits to your institution,” Dr Kagume said in a letter addressed to King Ceasor University’s vice Chancellor and also copied to the Academic Registrar.

King Ceasor University Chancellor H.E HM King Augustus Ceasor Mulenga T.G congratulated the university on the new achievement and said the milestone will raise the bar for more to be done in the future.