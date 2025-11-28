NCBA flags off team Uganda for Muthaiga Golf finale in Nairobi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA Bank Uganda has officially flagged off three golfers who will represent the country at the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

The trio which includes Gabriel Amani Beau, James Abiria, and Irene Sekabembe, depart today aboard a Kenya Airways flight to join finalists from Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda for the regional showdown.

Their qualification crowns an exciting local series that teed off in June at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante and concluded earlier this month at Entebbe Golf Club.

The 2025 NCBA Golf Series opened at UGC Kitante, where Gabriel Amani Beau showcased exceptional precision to emerge top among more than 100 golfers, securing the first slot on Team Uganda. The circuit then moved to Jinja Golf Club, where James Abiria displayed discipline and consistency to claim the second ticket. The final qualifier at Entebbe Golf Club saw Irene Sekabembe triumph over a competitive field to capture the last spot.

NCBA Chief Executive Officer, Mark Muyobo, said Uganda continues to strengthen its presence in regional golf, with notable growth in participation among women and young players. He emphasized that the NCBA Golf Series is a key pillar in the bank’s broader vision to nurture talent and expand cross-border opportunities.

“Golf in Uganda is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by the energy of our women and youth. Through the NCBA Golf Series, we are not only supporting the sport, but also creating pathways for talent to shine beyond our borders and positioning Uganda firmly on the regional golf map,” Muyobo said.

Now in its third season, the NCBA Golf Series has established itself as one of East Africa’s premier amateur golf circuits. Each qualifying leg offers unique tests that sharpen both the mental and technical abilities of the region’s top amateurs.

“Our mission is to nurture talent, provide meaningful exposure, and support Ugandan golfers to excel regionally and internationally. Golf, like banking, is built on discipline, strategy, and integrity, values that NCBA proudly upholds,” he added.

As the team heads to the notoriously challenging Muthaiga Golf Club, anticipation is high. For Amani Beau, Abiria, and Sekabembe, the Nairobi finale represents the reward for months of dedication and an opportunity to lift Uganda’s flag on a regional stage.

The 2025 NCBA Golf Series continues to prove that it is a regional movement that connects nations, nurtures emerging talent, and is shaping the future of golf in East Africa.