NC Bank partners with JCB

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NC Bank and Ganatra Plan & Equipment, the sole distributor of the JCB brand Uganda and Kenya, have signed a partnership agreement that will see JCB customers receive financing for equipment with 5% subsidy on the customer’s contribution per equipment.

The total subsidy, according to company officials is to be used as a deposit enhancement for the minimum contribution or in addition to the customers’ contribution.

Speaking at the partnership event held in Kampala early this month, NC’s Managing Director, Sam Ntulume said the partnership will strengthen the bank’s business and empower players within the construction industry to grow and expand their businesses.

“The deal will reinforce NC Bank’s position as the home of asset finance,” he said.

NC Bank is a subsidiary of NIC Bank. It started as a leasing entity focusing on leasing equipment. “We pride ourselves in this market and there’s a lot of infrastructure development, agriculture going on and all these need equipment ,” Sam Ntulume added.

JCB General Manager, Ashiana Jivraj said the partnership will go a long way in ensuring that the customer gets quality construction machinery from JCB.