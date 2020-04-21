NBS’ Kasumba arrested, held at Kiira Road Police Station

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NBS TV news anchor and show host Samson Kasumba has been arrested and is being detained at Kiira Road Police Station.

It is not yet clear the reason the witty news anchor was arrested. He was detained at Kiira Road Police Station and later driven to his home for a search.

“Kasumba was arrested on his way home shortly after the NBSLiveAt9 bulletin. We are doing our best to engage all relevant stakeholders as the cause of his arrest is unknown. We shall keep you posted,” NBS said in a statement on twitter.

Fellow NBS journalist Sheila Nduhukire added that, “I’ve been with Samson at Kiira road Police Station, when he was arrested, he was told he was being arrested for SEDITION. A charge that was scrapped off the law books in 2010!”