NBRB closes part of Speke Courts hotel

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Building Review Board-NBRB, on Saturday, closed a section of Speke Courts Hotel, following the collapse of a building.

The NBRB officials led by the head of enforcement, Jafar Magyezi noted that the extension building was attached to the guests’ rooms which could put the lives of the guests at risk.

Magyezi noted that the developer cleared the crime scene without the knowledge of the City security officials which has hindered investigations.

NBRB Spokesperson, Herbert Zziwa said that the developer had disregarded the technical committee’s recommendations and instead resolved to sanction fresh construction works at the exact area, where the building collapsed.

Zziwa said that the area has been cordoned off as a crime scene for a period of two weeks, with hopes of enabling expert engineers to thoroughly investigate the exact cause of the collapse. He adds that NBRB experts will also assess the viability of other hotel buildings, which are suspected to have been constructed without adherence to the physical planning procedures.

Management of the hotel declined to comment on the directives from the review board.

On Wednesday, the National Building Review Board-NBRB said that preliminary findings indicate that the extension building collapsed largely due to poor quality construction materials and lack of supervision.

The two-floor building still under construction collapsed last Monday night. Eyewitnesses say that the building collapsed at around 7:00 PM while casual laborers were finalizing their day’s duty.

