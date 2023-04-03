NBL wins Prudential HR awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited is the overall winner for Prudential HR Awards for 2022. Prudential Uganda in partnership with PwC recently launched the second edition of the Prudential Best HR Practices survey report indicating a total of 3000 employees taking part.

The 2022 survey is the second the company is releasing since the inaugural report launched in 2021. The Prudential Best HR Practices Survey is a human capital and talent management survey aimed at giving employers an opportunity to hear from their employees on how they (the employees) assess their organization’s HR practices.

The 2022 survey focused on 14 thematic areas: Company performance and confidence, reward and recognition, employee engagement and enablement, quality and innovation, employee wellness, diversity and inclusion, learning and development, workplace culture and environment, environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance, digital acceleration or up skilling, performance and talent management, employee growth and development, organisational policy/process effectiveness, and organizational agility and change management according Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Uganda.