Nawangwe lifts suspension of student

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has lifted the suspension of a student.

Earlier this week, three students were suspended on allegations of planning to hold a peaceful demonstration on Monday against the University management. The students are Kizza Adonia, Reagan Mulambago, and Beston Mutambi.

The students accused the university of banning political parties, delays in the disbursement of government-sponsored students’ allowances, surcharges for late tuition payments, and the presence of military personnel within the University premises, among other concerns.

The students used their WhatsApp groups to spread information about the planned strike to various colleges within the University.

However, the strike was foiled by the heavy deployment of security personnel.

The suspensions caused an uproar among students who accused the university management of stifling freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

The Guild President Robert Maseruka embarked on discussions with the University administration to see the reinstatement of the suspended students.

In a letter dated May 12 written by Nawangwe to Maseruka, Nawangwe said that he had lifted Mutambi’s suspension.

“Following the appeal for clemency towards the students that were recently suspended for alleged involvement in acts that were contrary to the University regulations. I wish to inform you that after serious consideration, I have decided to lift the suspension of Mr. Beston Mutambi, CHUSS” reads part of the letter.

“I have also decided to allow the rest of the suspended students to sit for their semester 2 examinations pending the final conclusion of their cases” reads another part of the letter.

Meanwhile, the University has resolved to suspend the surcharge fee of 50,000 Shillings on late tuition payments and also extended the deadline for students’ registration from May 12th to May 26th, 2023.

*****

URN