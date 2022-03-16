NATO “open door” policy not works for Ukraine: Zelensky

Kiev, Ukraine | Xinhua | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “open door” policy had not worked for Ukraine, the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency reported.

“For years we’ve heard about ‘open doors,’ but now we are hearing that we can’t enter those doors, and we have to admit it. I am glad that our people are beginning to understand this and rely on themselves and on our partners who help us,” Zelensky was quoted as saying.

Zelensky once again urged NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine in the wake of the conflict with Russia, but noted that the likelihood of a positive decision of the alliance remains low.

Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

