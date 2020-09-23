National Unity Platform suspends Jinja registrar over bribery

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja district National Unity platform-NUP registrar Saul Nsongambi has been relieved of his duties pending investigations.

His troubles stemmed from complaints presented by NUP members who accused him of soliciting bribes before being declared party flag bearers. The complainants who are mainly aspiring councillors allege that the bribes which range from 500,000-1,000,000 Shillings undermine the core values of democracy.

Nsongambi was arrested and detained at Jinja central police station on Tuesday over allegations of extortion from aspiring NUP flag bearers. He was later released on police bond.

Still, the NUP Electoral Commission coordinators led by Alex Waiswa say that Nsongambi has been tasked to step aside to pave way for investigations. Waiswa adds that the party has resolved to suspend aspirants screening exercise until all complaints related to corruption in the whole process are expedited.

Nsongambi however declined to comment about the matter.

