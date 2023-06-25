National Sports Bill to be reconsidered

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Sports Bill, 2023 that President Yoweri Museveni did not assent to was referred to the Committee on Education and Sports for reconsideration.

The Bill which was passed 02 March 2023 seeks to create regulations governing the National Anti-Doping Organisation as an independent body to ensure transparency and prevent its decisions from being influenced.

The Speaker Anita Among in her communication on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 said that the President returned the bill raising concerns on several clauses.

“I have been advised that there are provisions that need to be reviewed to facilitate the proper regulation of the sports sector,” the President’s letter read in part.

The President noted that Section 32 (2) on the composition of the board should be amended.

He added the board should consist of the chairperson and other six members; a representative from the ministry responsible for sports, two representatives from any two traditional regions of Uganda, a representative of the National Sports Association, a representative of the athletes, a representative of the private sector and a person with experience in sports administration.