National Conference on Communications returns for its 8th edition this October

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Following the success of the event last year, the National Conference on Communications (NCC) shall return for its eighth edition this October.

The NCC 2023 shall be held at the Central Teaching Facility (CTF), Kyambogo University from October 3-4, 2023.

This will be the first time, the conference is being hosted by the Faculty of Engineering, Kyambogo University. The last three editions had been hosted by the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT), Makerere University.

Established by Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in October 2010, NCC is a forum that aims to strengthen Information and Communications Technology (ICT) based research and innovations, particularly of locally relevant solutions.

The conference’s objective is to present peer-reviewed research work, discuss engineering solutions to local challenges, and understand industry trends and needs.

This year’s edition will be held under the theme, “Sustainable ICTs in Uganda – Growth Through Responsible Innovative Solutions”. This theme was chosen to emphasise the importance of sustainable development of the sector through innovative solutions and the protection of biodiversity.