National calibration food laboratory project to cost UGX 14.9 Billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Pius Wakabi Kassaja says the construction of the National calibration food laboratory will cost about Uganda shillings 14.9 billion.

Calibration is regarded as a process where measurements of a test instrument or equipment are compared against those taken by a standard device with a known accuracy. It is vital for the food and beverages industry because accurate measuring tools must be used for quality assurance and compliance of standards.

Uganda currently only has a national metrology laboratory to establish whether or not instruments and equipment used by the public and private laboratories are calibrated.

Wakabi says the government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries in partnership with the African Development Bank will construct one for food within 18 months. The laboratory will facilitate the efforts of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards-UNBS to enforce standards and compliance on food items.

He added that the project will increase the competitiveness of our commodity value chain actors in 47 districts spread across the country and will be supported to systematically and sustainably access quality inputs.

Wakabi explained that agriculture is one of the fastest growing sectors and in the last financial year, it registered a 4.8% growth. This is partly attributed to government aspiration to transform 68% subsistence farmers into commercial farmers.

Wakabi made the statement while addressing at the Ministry’s head offices in Entebbe on Tuesday evening.

David Livingstone Ebiru, the acting executive director UNBS said the project is timely because UNBS has had challenges in this area.

Prism Ltd has been contracted to construct the project. Francis Olul, the director Prism Ltd says the company is committed to delivering the project within the set time frame.

URN