NARO urged to focus on basic research to solve ordinary problems

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, David Kasura Kyomukama, has called upon the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) to prioritize research and technology that addresses the problems of ordinary farmers rather than just publishing articles in journals.

Kyomukama made the call while officiating at the handover ceremony of the new NARO Director General, Yona Baguma, by the outgoing Director General, Ambrose Agona.

He noted that despite agriculture being the primary source of income for over 70% of Uganda’s working population, it contributes less than 25% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and less than 50% of Uganda’s export value. Many farmers toil for long hours, but their produce yields little value, indicating the need for research and better technologies to improve agricultural practices.

Ambrose Agona, the outgoing Director General, said that during his tenure, the organization had improved its IT infrastructure, enabling them to conduct research in various agricultural fields.

Yona Baguma, the new Director General, assured the stakeholders of the organization’s commitment to innovation to contribute to people’s welfare through agricultural transformation.

He noted that increasing productivity would ensure sustainable agricultural transformation, improved human health, and a safe environment.

Baguma was appointed as the new Director General to replace Ambrose Agona, who retired after serving for ten years. Before his appointment, Baguma was serving as the Deputy Director General of NARO.

The Global Cassava Partnership for the 21st Century (GCP21) describes him as a Molecular Biologist who has tirelessly worked on cassava research since 1988, making significant contributions towards food security, increased income, and development of natural resource use and disease management practices.

****

URN