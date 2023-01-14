Napoli destroy Juve in Serie A

Rome, Italy | Xinhua | Napoli turned a showdown into a lop-sided one as the Serie A leaders tore Juventus apart 5-1 on Friday, with Victor Osimhen bagging a brace while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributing to three goals.

Napoli led 2-1 at halftime, but Juve collapsed after the break to concede another three goals.

“It’s always tough when you lose but we deserved it today because we weren’t as energetic as them. Napoli deserve to be on top, now we must put this defeat behind us and move on,” said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Prior to Friday’s game, Napoli had won the Serie A winter champion with two rounds to spare as they had a seven-point advantage over second-placed Juve, while the Old Lady were coming off eight consecutive victories with clean sheets in the league.

Juve’s Arkadiusz Milik faced his former club, while Federico Chiesa got his first start since the Italy international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last January.

The home side went ahead in the 14th minute when Kvaratskhelia’s acrobatic kick forced Wojciech Szczesny to parry it into the path of Osimhen to head in from close range, before the Nigerian returned the favor in the 39th minute for Kvaratskhelia to finish with a low strike.

Juve pulled one goal back in the 42nd minute as Milik tapped for Angel Di Maria to complete a left-footed curler.

The Partenopei restored a two-goal lead 10 minutes into the second half, when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa flicked on Kvaratskhelia’s corner and Amir Rrahmani swept it in at the penalty spot.

Moments later, Juve defender Bremer was robbed near the by-line and Kvaratskhelia’s pinpoint cross allowed Osimhen to steer in a header.

It was not finished yet as Napoli completed the scoreline in the 72nd minute when Eljif Elmas’ deflected strike wrong-footed Szczesny.

𝗙𝗧 A momentary ten point lead for @en_sscnapoli at the top after a masterful performance ⭐⭐⭐#NapoliJuve pic.twitter.com/iQxRYgbxZN — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) January 13, 2023