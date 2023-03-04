Napoli concede first home defeat in Serie A

Rome, Italy | Xinhua | Napoli were forced to slam the brakes on their winning streak as they fell to Lazio 1-0 on Monday, their first home defeat in Serie A this season.

The Partenopei were a sensation since the start of the season, as they only conceded one defeat in the domestic league and ran away from the table with a huge 18-point advantage before Friday’s game.

The home side entered into the Stadio Maradona with eight consecutive Serie A wins and dominated the game with a 65 percent ball possession, but Matias Vecino stole the show in the 67th minute as his thunderous strike out of the box silenced the stadium.

Despite the defeat, Napoli still led the table with 65 points, while Lazio temporarily moved to the second with 48.

𝗙𝗧 A splendid Matías Vecino goal hands Napoli their second defeat of the season 🔥#NapoliLazio pic.twitter.com/8zVbi1JQhC — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) March 3, 2023