Napak, Katakwi Leaders Search for Colonial Maps to Solve Border Conflict

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A team comprising Members of Parliament from Katakwi and Napak district have flown to London, to search for colonial maps to end the border conflict.

Napak and Katakwi districts have been embroiled in the conflict that has caused loss of lives and now instigating tribal differences between the Iteso and Karimojong.

Both leaders from either side have labelled accusations against each other especially on the recent land acquisition at the border. The two districts are fighting over the villages of Alekilek and Kodike and Kaithelem market.

Although the Minister of Local Government, Tom Butime opened the boundary in February, no common ground has been reached by the two districts.

Napak contends that the decision by the minister encroached on their land in Alekilek and Kodike, previously in the district.

In July, Katakwi residents accused Napak team of allegedly throwing them out of their residences along the border. Although Napak denied the accusations, both districts remained upset, something that prompted the MPs to seek original maps from London.

Information obtained from the team in London indicates that some progress has been made after the team accessed some of the documents in the British Library.

“Teso and Karamoja leaders yesterday accessed the information from the BritisLibrary and today they are at the national archives. Tomorrow, they shall thump print on the photocopied maps”, the update from MPs read.

The team in London also comprises of Ministry of Lands officials and Leonard Mugerwa, the Deputy Ambassador at the High Commission in London.

The team is expected to return to Uganda next after getting basic information on their search.

*****

URN