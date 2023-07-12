Napak district engineer arrested for burning a househelp with iron box

Napak, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sisto Alinga, the Napak district Engineer is in police custody for allegedly causing grievous harm to a housemaid. Alinga is accused of burning his 15-year-old househelp, Alice Teko with a hot ironing box at his residence in Nakapelimen ward, South Division, Moroto Municipality.

The suspect allegedly picked up a hot iron box, which he used to burn Teko on the back. The case was reported to the Moroto Police Child and Protection Unit, which led to his arrest on Monday.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police spokesperson told URN that upon receiving the information, police visited the home and arrested Alinga who is currently detained at Moroto Central Police Station.

Longole said that they are yet to establish the suspect’s motive to burn the househelp using an iron box. According to Longole, even if the suspect is blaming the devil for his actions, they will not base on such excuses because the crime has already been committed.

Longole said that the suspects will be arraigned before the court once the file is ready so that the young girl gets justice.

URN