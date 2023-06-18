NAPAK: Disbursement of PDM funds start

Napak, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Napak district has started disbursement of the 3.1 billion Shillings Parish Development Model-PDM funds to 558 SACCOs.

At least 25 million Shillings has already been distributed to 25 beneficiaries in Nakichumet parish in Matany Sub County as they plan to roll out to other parishes.

Jackson Byaruhanga, the Napak Chief Administrative Officer says that they received 3.1 billion Shillings on the Parish SACCO accounts, and already 25 million shillings has been disbursed to one Parish.

Byaruhanga said that they started with Nakichumet Parish in order to eliminate doubts from the public who thought the government was not serious about the program.

According to Byaruhanga, they have given out one million shillings to each beneficiary as they assess their progress while preparing the 1,400 loan applications to receive the money.

He revealed that the majority of the applicants have taken Agricultural based and trade enterprises.

Julius Teko, one of the beneficiaries in Matany town council confirmed receiving the money but said it was inadequate to enable him to start up the Bar business.

Teko said he cannot venture into agriculture following the unpredictable rain patterns that have affected their crops from the gardens.

He added that the insecurity has frustrated their efforts to rear livestock or poultry and the only viable enterprise for them is business which also requires more capital.

‘’I received one million shillings as a revolving fund, it is not enough for my business but I will try everything possible to manage it because something is better than nothing’’ Teko said.

John Paul Kodet, the LCV Chairperson for Napak urged the communities to embrace the program saying that it is the only way the government can rescue them out of biting poverty.

Kodet appealed to the technical staff to ensure that the money is disbursed to all the beneficiaries before the end of June this year so that they are able to start the production process.

He advised the PDM committee to work closely with beneficiaries in order to ensure the smooth running of the project.

