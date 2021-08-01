Sunday , August 1 2021
Nanyondo, Nakaayi fall out in Olympics

The Independent August 1, 2021

 

Fell out of 800m, now focusses on on the 1500m

Tokyo, Japan | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s middle distance duo of Halima Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo fell short of the final of the 800m race after losing their respective heats Saturday.

Nakaayi (2:04.44), the 800m champion came eighth in a race won by Jamaica’s Natoya Goule  in 1:59:57 and Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie who came second in 1:59:77.

Commonwealth bronze medalist Winnie Nanyondo also faltered,  finishing fifth in her semifinal heat despite posting a season-best time of 1:59:84. The heat was won by Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson in a time of 1:59:12.

According to the competition format, the first two runners in each heat book a slot to the final and the next two fastest across all heats also advance to the Final.

Now, Nanyondo remains with one chance when she will lineup in the 1,500m. Her personal best in the race is 4:06.13.

