Nantaba didn’t file complaint against Kiwewa-CID

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fresh details into the arrest of Kadongo Kamu Singer, Gerald Kiwewa show that Kayunga Woman Member of Parliament, Ida Nantaba didn’t complain to the Criminal Investigations Directorate–CID about the artist as earlier alleged by the Police.

It comes three days after police said they had picked up Kiwewa following a complaint from the legislator over a song he named after her, which she found defamatory and promoted hatred against her.

In the song, Kiwewa asks Nantaba to leave Zaake, saying she is the reason he is always beaten.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango had earlier told journalists that Kiwewa was picked up following a complaint to CID by Nantaba.

“We have arrested Gerald Kiwewa because we recorded a complaint from Hon Ida Nantaba saying the lyrics in the song directly attack and defame her,” said Onyango.

Onyango said they had opened inquiries vide GEF 442/2020. However, over the weekend, Nantaba vehemently denied any involvement in Kiwewa’s arrest while appearing on a live entertainment show on a local TV station via skype, adding that she had learnt about the arrest from journalists.

“I am wondering who the complainant is because I have not told police to arrest him. If he sang about Nantaba, I am not the only Nantaba. The name Nantaba is not a business name that I have a copyright about it,” Nantaba said.

Now, the CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, says CID initiated the arrest and interrogation of the artist.

Asked why police arrested Kiwewa yet there was no one complainant, Twine said they have the legal mandate to arrest someone they suspect has committed or is about to commit a crime even whether there is a complainant or not.

URN