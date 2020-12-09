Nancy Kalembe fails to show up for campaigns in Bunyoro, Tooro

Kyenjojo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Nancy Kalembe, on Tuesday, failed to show up for her scheduled campaign rallies in Tooro and Bunyoro Sub-regions.

According to the Electoral Commission’s campaign schedule, Kalembe was supposed to campaign in Kagadi and Kakumiro in Bunyoro on Tuesday.

On the same day, she was supposed to hold her first rally in Tooro Sub-region starting with Kyenjojo but she did not show up at any of the rallies.

She told URN that a few issues which she did not disclose made her skip the rallies.

Kalembe, however, said she is going to talk to EC to allow her campaign in the districts where she has failed to reach due to several challenges.

According to EC’s program, on Wednesday she is supposed to be in Bundibugyo before heading to Fort Portal, Ntoroko and Kabarole on Thursday.

Since the beginning of presidential campaigns, Kalembe is the second candidate to skip a rally in Tooro Sub-region. The first one was Willy Mayambala who failed to campaign in Kamwenge, Kabarole and Fort Portal Tourism City due to financial constraints.

He also promised to reschedule the rallies after getting EC’s approval.

URN