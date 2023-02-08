Namuganza runs to court to challenge censure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza ran to the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala to challenge her recent censure by Parliament.

In the suit, Namuganza, who is also the Bukono County legislator listed the Attorney General as the respondent and accused parliament of not giving her a fair hearing before being censured.

“Parliament on January 6, 2023, appointed and approved a seven-member select committee to investigate to investigate the applicant to establish a prima facie case against her by the appointment of the committee was done in contravention of the law and the rules of procedure of parliament and is riddled with procedure irregularities,” Namuganza said in her suit.

She says that the tabling of the report by the committee and passing of the resolution by parliament to censure her were all marred by irregularities that contravened the constitution, the law and the principles of natural justice.

“The report has findings against the applicant which were arrived at without according her a fair hearing, an opportunity to be heard and are therefore illegal, irrational and procedurally improper.”

*****