Namisindwa youth implicate officials who spent Shs 700M YLP funds with them

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Namisindwa district local government has resorted to making arrangements of arresting all youths who have failed to recover the Youth Livelihood Program money now for three years.

While speaking to our reporter, Andrew Wabweni, the Namisindwa district community development officer said that in 2018/19 financial year, the district got 800 million shillings under the Youth Livelihood Program which it gave to 80 youth groups to start developing projects like poultry, boda boda operation, farming, brick making among others to boost their livelihood.

He adds that they were told to repay that money since it was a revolving fund in order to give other youths from different groups, but up to now, they have recovered only 81 million shillings, making 10%.

Wabweni says that as district authorities, they are going to arrest those youths as the only solution to recover the money since other groups are waiting to get that same money but are delayed by those youths.

Rogers Muwando and Stephen Napoko from Bumali sub county say that some of the beneficiaries have delayed to pay back the money as a result of sub county technocrats who shared money with them.

They claim that their group was entitled to get 36 million for onion growing, but they got only four million shillings because the other money was taken by two sub county CDO and chief as a bribe before considering their group meaning they can’t pay what they did not get.

Emma Bwayo, the Namsinidwa district youth councilor elect urged the district authorities to put aside the idea of arresting youths but look for the root cause of default.

He adds that the district should first arrest sub county technocrats who connived with youths to eat the funds through kickbacks and failing to sensitize youths on the importance of paying back the money.

*****

URN