Namisindwa voters task presidential candidates on better service delivery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters in Namisindwa district have tasked the presidential candidates to prioritize service delivery in the district when voted into office.

They argue that their area is lagging in terms of quality services ranging from the health care system which is characterized by frequent drug stock-outs and poor infrastructure yet there is limited government intervention. They want more health centers constructed in the district to save them the burden of moving long distances.

The state of roads in Namisindwa district is also worrying which has made transport and movement in the district almost impossible especially during the rainy season.

Leonard Malemere, a resident of Bukhaweka sub-county says that the candidates should invest more money in the agricultural sector through the NUSAF project to benefit the local people. He also wants the candidates to revive the lost glory of the Bugisu Cooperative Union which employed many people in the region.

Vincent Makutusi, a resident of Bukhaweka says that the roads in the area are impassable.

He adds that the youth should also be helped to set up income-generating projects to address the problem of unemployment.

John Walela, a retired teacher and resident of Bukhetela village in Bukhaweka sub-county wants the next president to elevate the available health center III to a health center IV and also construct a secondary school in the sub-county.

While campaigning in Namisindwa district on Wednesday, National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Ssentumu Kyagulanyi told the people of Namisindwa that it is through their vote that services in the district will improve. He said that people need to vote right leaders who will lobby for services.

Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat while campaigning in the same district last year promised to work on the bad roads in the district if voted president.

