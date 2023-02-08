NAMISINDWA: Parents lock headteacher’s office over poor PLE results

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The parents of Lwandubi Primary School in Namabya sub county, Namisindwa district have locked out the headteacher, protesting alleged incompetence and poor performance in the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE.

The angry parents led by Robert Wayelo stormed the school on Tuesday morning before the arrival of the head teacher and locked his office using a padlock. The parents accused the head teacher of among others abuse of office, causing a decline in enrollment from 800 to less than 200 pupils, and failure to cooperate with the school management committee for proper planning, which gives a comfortable environment for learners.

Robert Malemo, another parent said that the school has consistently performed poorly in PLE for the last six years. “We the parents are demanding the immediate transfer of the headteacher,” he said. Brazil Wanzusi, the Chairperson of Namabya sub county told Uganda Radio Network that he has called the District Education Authorities to come and sort out the issue with urgency so as to allow the learners to study normally.

“I know the issue will be settled and learning will resume normally, meanwhile we have cut the padlock to allow the headteacher access to the office as we wait for the Education Authorities,” said Wanzusi. Wilson Mabala, the accused headteacher, says that the parent’s decision to close his office was uncalled for because there other means of settling issues if they are there. “Locking my office and one of the director of studies was an ignorant decision the parents preferred,” he said.

John William Lusayi, the Inspector of Schools Namisindwa district, says that his office has received the information and they are handling the matter at an administrative level. Lwandubi Primary School presented 86 candidates for PLE last year. Eleven candidates passed in Division II, 23 in Division III, 14 in Division IV, and 32 in Division U and 6 were ungraded.

URN