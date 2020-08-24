Namboole COVID-19 Treatment Centre Starts Enrolling Patients Next Week

Kampala, Uganda | FLAVIA NASSAKA | The new COVID-19 treatment facility at Namboole Stadium is expected to open next week. Dr Charles Olaro, the Director of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health has told URN that the 1200 bed capacity facility has been finalised.

Olaro says that the facility which has until this week been serving as a quarantine centre will be occupied by positive cases picked from Kampala starting next week.

This development comes in the wake of a spiking number of people testing positive in the city. Of the 99 cases that tested positive on Monday, 49 were picked from alerts and contacts in Kampala. Over the last five days, Kampala has been recording the highest number of positives with 59 on Sunday, 65 on Saturday, 75 on Friday and 21 on Thursday.

Experts are predicting the number to continue increasing and Olaro says with more numbers, Namboole will in future be stocked with more beds and equipment to accommodate any spirals that may arise.

Currently, there are only two treatment centres in Kampala at Mulago specialized National Referral and Naguru hospitals. According to Olaro, In future, options like having those with mild symptoms being isolated and treated from home could be considered.

However, in terms of figures, Uganda’s total COVID cases are now 2,362 whereby 1,248 have since recovered. Also, the cumulative COVID-19 samples tested stand at 35,1845.

URN