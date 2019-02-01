Nambeshe withdraws motion for Religious Organisations’ Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe has withdrawn his motion seeking leave to introduce a Private Member’s that aims at regulating religious organizations.

The Religious Organizations’ Bill seeks among others to harmonize the governing structures for all religious organizations by having all religious organizations registered and established under one regulatory authority.

On Wednesday, Nambeshe moved the motion seeking leave to introduce a Private Members’ Bill to address the issuance of permits, as well as modernize the laws on management and control of the organizations by one agency.

He argued that the current legal framework is largely made up of scattered legislation such as the 1995 Constitution, the National Non-Governmental Organisations’ Act, 2016.

However, on Thursday, Nambeshe took to the floor of parliament and decided to withdraw the Bill, following bipartisan opposition from legislators and a meeting with religious leaders earlier today.

Ethics and Integrity Minister Fr. Simon Lokodo, who is also planning to regulate the religious organisations, says Nambeshe’s Bill was bound to flop because he did not consult widely.

Lokodo adds that he was not even aware of Nambeshe’s intention to bring the Bill.

However, Nambeshe says there was no need to consult Fr. Lokodo or the government in relation to his proposed Bill.

The seconder of Nambeshe’s motion Anthony Okello representing Kyoga County hopes that Nambeshe will learn from the harshness his motion has received.

Most of the legislators are excited by Nambeshe’s decision to withdraw the motion.

Rukungiri Woman MP, Bamukwasa Betty and Nzoghu William representing Busongora North oppose regulation of religious activities.

Gulu Municipality MP, Lyandro Komakech says that there is need for implementation of existing laws, not another law in Nambeshe’s bill.

Meanwhile, Kasilo County MP, Okupa Elijah says it is not surprising that Nambeshe moved a controversial motion because he loves excitement.

URN