Namayumba town council LCs demand their 25% ‘revenue’

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Namayumba town council’s LC chairpersons in Wakiso district are demanding their obligatory 25% share of the revenue from the town clerk James Ssewankambo.

They said that they were approached by the town clerk and they were requested to give back the 25% they receive for the financial year 2018-2019 so that the town council can build the Administration Block which they did but up to now they have not received the money for the subsequent year.

Francis Byamukama the chairperson Kyampisi LC 1 in a meeting on Tuesday at the town council offices said that they were requested to give up their 25% for one year but since they gave back the money to the town council now they are going to two years when they are not getting their 25% yet they have things to do in the money to develop their villages.

Later when probed further on the things the money can do, a council member said they can buy utensils like plated for serving food during funeral rites.

Byamukama says that they contributed a lot of money for the building of the administration block but they have not got any accountability for the money they have given to the town council.

Namayumba town clerk James Ssewankambo says that it’s true they got money from the chairpersons for building the administration block and he said that they don’t have anywhere to get funds to build the block and they have to use the chairpersons’ 25% so that they can stop renting houses.

Wakiso district chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika says that it’s the right of the chairpersons to demand that money and asked the local council one chairpersons to be patient on demanding the 25% but to give it back to the town council so that they can finish building the administration block so that they can leave the buildings of Buganda kingdom.

