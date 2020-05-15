Namayingo district residents complain over poor state of roads

Namaying, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Buswale sub-county have complained about the poor state of the roads in Namayingo and Busia.

The 24-kilometer road which connects the two districts of Namayingo and Busia through Bumoli-Lumboka in Buswale sub-county to Bukobe in Masafu sub-county in Busia district is in a poor state.

The road is reportedly impassable due to pot holes, mad and stagnant water that have made trucks find it hard to navigate through.

Wilber Omondi, a resident of Buswale sub-county says the roads in the area are in a terrible state and this has stalled business in the area. According to Omondi, their local leaders have not helped them to maintain the road despite their pleas.

Charles Ochieng, a farmer from the area says that most of the farmers take their produce to Busia main market and now the sorry state of the road has hampered the transportation of goods from their areas.

Another resident who only identified himself as Wesonga says that the road has not been worked on for almost 7 years and that whenever it rains it becomes impassable.

Victoria Apio, who resides next the road condemned the shoddy work carried out by the contractors who worked on it in 2015 saying that they did not open water channels which makes it susceptible to flooding.

Ronald Sanya, the LCV Chairman Namayingo District says that they were meant to work on the road in this financial year 2020/2021 but it’s on halt because of too much rain.

Efforts by our reporter to get a comment from the district Engineer were futile.

