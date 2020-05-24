Nakiwogo landing site sealed off to disinfect MV Kalangala

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The MV Kalangala Ship has returned today after two months of mandatory serving in Tanzania. The ship which left for Tanzania on February 9 for its annual servicing is now stationed at Port Alice near Nakiwogo landing site in Entebbe.

The landing site has now been sealed off for disinfecting in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the four crew members of the ship will be quarantined in the ship for 14 days.

A source from the area COVID-19 task force who preferred anonymity told URN that samples have been drawn from the crew members who include the pilot, two engineers and a quarter master. The samples were drawn by the rapid response team from Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital and will be taken to Uganda Virus Institute for testing.

However, six casual labourers who went close to the ship when it docked and interacted with the crew members have been whisked off to one of the quarantine centres in Entebbe. Currently, 31 suspects, mostly contacts of long-distance drivers are undergoing mandatory quarantine at the Fisheries Institute with four suspects and the rest at Survey and Land Management Institute

MV Kalangala, with the capacity to carry 100 passengers, 165 tons of cargo and 4 buses, is one of the major marine vessels plying from the main land in Entebbe to Kalangala. Before leaving for major servicing, the ship used to operate one return trip between Entebbe and Kalangala, departing Entebbe daily at 2 p.m. and returning the next day at 11 a.m. and dock at Nakiwogo.

******

URN