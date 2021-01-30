Nakisunga NUP LC 3 candidate demands prosecution of police officers for shooting his supporters

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Susan Bogeere Nsensebuse, the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate for the Nakisunga Sub County LC 3 chairperson’s seat in Mukono district has called for the prosecution of police officers who shot and injured two of his supporters on Friday night.

The victims have been identified as Noah Ssemuyingo and Samuel Muwonge. The duo was shot around 7 pm at Namayuba trading center. Ssemuyingo was shot in the right leg while Muwonge was in the knee joint on the right leg. The duo is nursing gunshot wounds at Crane Medical Center in Namayuba trading center.

Nsensebuse says the Officer in Charge of Nakisunga police station, Margret Asio, who led the operation together with her team, should be prosecuted for the recklessness that resulted in the injuring of innocent people. He also accuses police for conniving with his rival Mubarak Ssekikubo, the National Resistance Movement candidate and incumbent Sub-county chairperson to frustrate his campaigns ahead of the polls on Wednesday next week.

The two were shot when police opened fire to disperse a meeting organised by Nsensebuse where he had invited the Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament, Betty Nambooze as chief guest. Police also shot the tires of Nambooze’ vehicle but she managed to escape using another vehicle.

Esther Nagawa, a resident of Namayuba trading center wonders why police would use excessive force to disperse unarmed residents. She says police looks on whenever NRM candidates organise similar gatherings. Ssekikubo has denied accusations of conniving with police to frustrate his rival, saying it is propaganda being spread by his rival to undermine his support. He explains that his rival has resorted to cheap propaganda because is a first-time contender. Luganda Audio

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango notes the two were injured by stray bullets fired by police officer enforcing night-time curfew and enforcing the health ministry guidelines restricting public gathering to not more than 200 people.

URN