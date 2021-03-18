Nakasongola fishermen frustrated over low fish catch

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fishermen in Nakasongola district have decried the low fish catch months after the fishing ban was lifted on Lake Kyoga.

Last year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries lifted the ban on fishing at Lake Kyoga after a yearlong holiday. A limited number of fishermen have since been allowed to resume fishing after acquiring boats of an interior overall length of twenty-eight feet and recommended nets.

However a few months later, fishermen are decrying low fish catch from Lake Kyoga.

Abdul Byansi, a fisherman at Kibuye landing site says that he spent 3.3 Million Shillings to acquire the boat and recommended nets to enable him to resume fishing.

Byansi however is disappointed that everyday, he only registers less than three kilograms of fish catch and wonders whether he will ever recoup the costs he incurred to acquire the boat as well as the nets.

Byansi says that they were hopeful that after a yearlong holiday, there will be huge fish catch which they are yet to get.

Clement Wasswa, another fisherman says that the low fish catch has resulted in poverty since it cannot sustain them.

Ismail Tabu, another fisherman said they are likely to drop out of the job over low catch and losses.

Fishermen at Lwampanga landing site also complained of the low fish catch.

Mariam Nabutaka ,the female district councillor for Lwampanga sub county says that enforcement against illegal fishing gears could have partly reduced the fish catch.

“Fishermen always registered huge catch including immature fish through the use of illegal methods. This is no longer the case and fishermen should get used to recommended fishing methods” Nabutaka said.

Because of the low fish catch, fish prices in Nakasongola and Luwero markets have increased in recent weeks.

A kilogram of fish at Luwero central market is now at 15,000 Shillings from less than 10,000 Shillings.

James Musoke, a fish dealer at Luwero central market says that the price hike is due to a shortage of fish noticed at Lake Kyoga.

David Nsamba, the Nakasongola District Fisheries officer said he wasn’t aware of a low fish catch and needed time to investigate it.

Tom Bukenya, the Assistant Regulations and Quality Assurance Control Commissioner at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries says that government can’t allow fishermen to resort to illegal methods to catch more fish.

Bukenya advised fishermen to be patient because earlier illegal fishing methods could have led to the depletion of the lake which partly contributes to low catches now.

He also suspects that changes on Lake Kyoga and Victoria where they registered a rise in water levels could have been another reason for lower catches.

Water levels for major water bodies across the country went up last year from 12.00 meters in 2019 to above 13.4 meters, in the case of Lake Victoria, a mark last recorded in 1964.

As the levels went up, water submerged shorelines, swamps and flood plains displacing thousands of people and other creatures.

