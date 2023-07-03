NAKASONGOLA: Boy killed in petrol explosion at home

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 7-year-old boy has died in a house fire in Nakasongola District. The fire resulted from a petrol explosion.

The deceased has been identified as Asuman Lubega. He was a resident of Kibuye landing site on Lake Kyoga, in Lwampanga Sub-County.

It’s reported that during the absence of the parents at around 8.pm on Friday evening, the deceased’s brother identified as Hakim Lubega 8, used petrol to light a charcoal stove. The family deals in petrol stored in small jerry cans. Moments after lighting the stove, it is said that the petrol exploded, engulfing the house in fire, burning the deceased who was asleep, beyond recognition.

Immediately at the start of the inferno, Hakim Lubega managed to run out and saved his own life. The house and all properties therein were burnt to ashes.

Namubiru Rose, the mother of the victim received the sad news and rushed home. She reported to police. Sam Twiinemazima, the acting Savannah regional police spokesperson has confirmed the tragedy.

He said upon receiving the information from Namubiru Rose, police responded in time.

According to Twiinemazima, a case of arson was registered adding that the body was conveyed to Nakasongola hospital for postmortem.

