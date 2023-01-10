NAKASONGOLA: 16 injured in Valley bus accident

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least sixteen passengers have been injured in a bus accident along Kampala-Gulu highway. The sixteen were injured around 10pm on Monday when a coach belonging to Valley Bus Company Limited registration number UAR 655M, lost control and overturned in Bamusuuta village, Katuugo town council.

The Nakasongola District Police Commander, Brian Ampaire says that sixteen people aboard the bus sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Nakasongola health center IV, ST Franciscan Health Center as well as Luwero hospital for treatment. Ampaire says that preliminary investigations point to reckless driving on the part of the bus driver.

Police have since identified the injured as Maria Namiiro, a resident of Kisaasi, Evon Komugisha of Kanyanya, Harriet Nakyanzi of Masanafu, Milly Naluwu of Banda, Monica Ayinembabazi of Seeta, Faridah Name of Kasangati, and Juliet Nazziwa of Nabingo.

Others are Jackline Kemirembe of Kyankwanzi, Eva Nalubega of Mityana, Janet Nakyeyune of Namulanda, Juliet Namusiisi of Kaleezi, Annet Tumukunde of Kanyanya, Hafuswa Nakanwagi of Mukono, Hajarah Nankalubo of Mpigi district and Fatuma Namale of Kalerwe.

On Sunday morning, another accident occurred in Nakasongola when a Sino truck registration number UBH 357W loaded with aggregate stones destined for Kampala lost control and rammed into a house belonging to Alex Ssekayingo, a resident of Namansa village killing his daughter on spot.

The deceased was identified as Ruth Kisakye Namwanga, 10. Four other children, the truck driver, and four others also suffered injuries and were transferred to Nakasongola Health Center 1V for treatment.

The injured minors were identified as Abia Bisirikirwa 8, Dorricker Nakirijja 6, Goretti Nabuyungo 4, and Kitibwa Nakiganda 3, all children of Alex Ssekayingo.

URN