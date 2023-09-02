Nakaseke residents petition Prime Minister over irregularities in PDM

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 100 residents of Nakaseke district have petitioned the Prime Minister demanding investigations into the alleged gross mismanagement of the Parish Development Model Programme.

In February 2022 President Yoweri Museveni launched the Parish Development Model, a program meant to eradicate poverty through the execution of development activities at the parishes.

Since then the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has released 7.7 billion Shillings to 77 parish SACCO accounts in Nakaseke district. The Parish SACCOs have been able to disburse only 1.5 billion Shillings to the intended beneficiaries.

During the agricultural expo organized by her office at Nakaseke International College Playground in Nakaseke town on Friday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja told residents that she expected 100 people per parish to have received one million Shillings each to enable them to buy inputs during the ongoing planting season.

However, the residents interrupted her speech saying they had received less money and others paid bribes for their loan applications to be approved.

The residents presented notification messages on their phones indicating that the parish SACCOs had approved payments of 400,000-700,000 Shillings to each.

Rose Nabisere a resident of the church zone in Nakaseke town council said she applied for a million Shillings but received only 500,000 Shillings.

Another resident Abdullah Walulya of Mifunya Parish SACCO said he applied for a million but the SACCO approved only 700,000 Shillings.

Others residents said that they are yet to receive the less money approved by the Parish SACCOs yet they need it to buy inputs.

Jonathan Mubeezi a resident of Kigege parish told Nabbanja that they have so far paid loan application fees of 53,000 Shillings but they are yet to receive any money.

The residents demanded that Nabbanja order investigations of Parish SACCO committees and parish chief over mismanagement of the programme.

Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka LCV Chairperson of Nakaseke said that the Parish SACCOs approved less money because that is what the applicants could repay. But Nabbanja rejected the defense.

As result, Nabbanja ordered Galabuzi Ssozi the National Coordinator of the Parish Development Model Programme to write down all names of complaints and work with Police in Nakaseke to prosecute accused Parish SACCO committee members as well as chiefs.

Nabbanja explained that each applicant must receive one million Shillings as per PDM guidelines. She also added that Parish SACCOs are not supposed to charge for applications because they also receive operational costs for the same.

Galabuzi Ssozi the National Coordinator of the Parish Development Model Programme said he was happy that residents have raised the complaints without fear and will work with the Police to prosecute all those responsible for mismanagement of the funds.

The Nakaseke Chief Administrative Officer Nakalungi Sarah Nakalungi regretted the alleged mismanagement and promised to work with Resident District Commissioners and Police to rectify the anomalies.

On Saturday, Nabbanja will address residents on PDM at an agricultural expo organized by her office in Nakasongola and Sunday, she will be in Luwero town council.

URN