Nakaseke reaps better results after intensifying pressure on teachers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pressure piled on headteachers and teachers across schools in Nakaseke district has significantly led to an improvement in the performance of learners. Area leaders attributed this to the performance as seen in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations results.

According to the Uganda National Examination Board, Nakaseke district registered a 95 percent pass rate and a 27 percent increase in pass performance compared to the past year. Out of 4,447 candidates registered in the district, 428 (9.9 percent) scored aggregates in division one, 2,474 (57.3 percent) obtained aggregates in division two, while 801 (18.9 percent) attained division three aggregates.

Another 439 (10.2 percent) were in division four while 175 (4.1 percent) failed. At least 130 (2. 9 percent) didn’t turn up to sit for the exams. The result put Nakaseke district ahead of all other districts in the Greater Luweero area, in 56 position nationwide, followed by Luweero which was ranked 66 and Nakasongola in the 75th position.

Nakaseke district chairman Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka attributed the improvement to strategies introduced by the district to improve the performance of pupils, which had drastically declined.

Koomu cites the resolution for the demotion of non-performing teachers, impromptu visits to schools and the initial plan to administer PLE to test the competency of teachers among others, as some of the strategies that caused the turnaround in performance.

Koomu explains that because of head teachers feared to be demoted many have put more efforts to supervise teachers and this yielded better performance

Over 30 headteachers have been demoted after failing to ensure that candidates pass PLE since the district introduced the administrative action in 2016. This year headteachers who recorded 10 percent failures in 2019 PLE face demotion.

Emmanuel Kizza the Chairperson of Uganda National Teachers Union, Nakaseke, says that although some head teachers put in more efforts over fears of demotion, some decided to screen and block the weak pupils from registering for exams to save their jobs.

Kizza adds that as the district mounts more pressure on the head teachers, they should address other challenges that include low staffing, inadequate classrooms and staff quarters among others. Joseph Lwanga, a parent at St. Andrew Bagwa Primary school says that measures have reduced absenteeism of headteachers and teachers hence more time spent in classes to ensure candidates pass the exams.

Stephen Batanudde, the Nakaseke District Education Officer says that the administrative action has awakened head teachers and this year they aim at recording 97 per cent pass in PLE. Batanudde says that they are lobbying for wage increment, recruitment of more teachers, budget allocation to infrastructure development and sensitizing parents to provide lunch to pupils.

In 2018, out of the 4,192 candidates, about 523 (12.4 per cent) passed in first grade, 2,064 (49.2 per cent) in second grade whereas 798 (19.0 per cent) in third grade and 528 (12.5 per cent) in fourth grade. About 156 (3.7 per cent6) failed and 123 (2.9 per cent) didn’t turn up to sit the exams in Nakaseke.

*****

URN