Nakaseke hospital struggles to feed contacts of COVID-19 positive truck driver

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nakaseke hospital is struggling to feed the 33 contacts of a COVID-19 positive truck driver who were recently quarantined at the facility. The truck driver was intercepted at Katuugo village in Wakyato sub county, Nakaseke district on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 from the Elegu border testing point.

The Nakaseke District Surveillance Team and Task Force on COVID-19 traced the contacts who were quarantined at the isolation centre of Nakaseke hospital. But the Nakaseke Hospital Administrators and District Task Force is constrained to look after the 33 contacts for next 14 days due to lack of money and food.

Mariam Kaberuka, the chairperson of the Nakaseke Hospital Management Committee says that the contacts are sleeping in cold over lack of bedsheets in the isolation centre. Kaberuka adds that the isolation facilities are supposed to handle a maximum of only 15 contacts yet the number doubled making it difficult to observe the recommended physical distancing guidelines.

Kaberuka adds that because of huge numbers they have run out of food.

Ntumwa Matovu, the Nakaseke Hospital Administrator says that they have requested a local hotel to supply food on credit even though they don’t have a vote to clear the debt. Ntumwa adds that even the health workers who are observing the contacts have inadequate Personal Protection Equipment.

He added that they received only seven million Shillings for COVID- 19 related activities but this was planned to cater for allowances and feeding health workers. Ntumwa says that as a result, they have resolved to refer some contacts to Mulago Hospital to decongest the isolation facility and be able to cut on costs of operation.

Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka, the LCV chairperson Nakaseke says the food relief items donated by area Members of Parliament and other well-wishers to Task Force were distributed to the starving residents leaving the stores empty.

Fred Nayebare Kyamuzigita the chairperson of Nakaseke District Task Force on COVID 19 says they have identified the gaps at an isolation facility and are mobilizing resources to address them.

Both Kyamuzigita and Koomu did not give details of how the 165 million Shillings advanced to the district for COVID- 19 related activities was utilized.

Uganda has so registered recorded 160 confirmed cases of COVID 19 among nationals.

******

URN