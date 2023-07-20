Nakanyonyi SS students rushed to hospital after suspected poisoning

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Close to 300 students at Nakanyonyi School Secondary School in Mukono district are battling for their lives due to suspected poisoning. The students are suspected to have eaten food laced with poison Thursday afternoon.

According to our reporter in Mukono, the students developed complications at the Church of Uganda-owned school after being served lunch comprising beans and Posho. The affected learners were immediately rushed to various health facilities including Nagalama Hospital, Mukono CoU Hospital, Mukono General Hospital, Kayunga Hospital, and Kawolo Hospital.

“Two wards in Grade B at Mukono Hospital are full and they have admitted some of the victims in the private wing. Ambulances are still ferrying in more learners,” said our reporter at the scene. It is still unclear how the suspected poison ended up in the learner’s meals.

Nakanyonyi Secondary School has been at the center of a dispute between the neighboring community and the Church of Uganda over land. According to some sources, today’s incident comes just a day after the senior chef was relieved of his duties for unclear reasons.

*****

URN