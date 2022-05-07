Nakalanzi remanded over sh1 billion financial loss

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has remanded Brender Nakalanzi, the Managing Director for Goshen Hope Enterprises, to Luzira Prison on charges of causing government a financial loss of more than one billion shillings.

Nakalanzi was on Friday afternoon arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro where she denied the charges against her.

She is jointly charged with Byasali Kabi the Protection Officer, office of the Prime Minister Uganda, Lamwo District who is currently on run, according to the Office of the Inspectorate of Government.

The Court has heard that between January 11th 2022 and May 5th 2022, Byasali and Nakalanzi with fraudulent intentions allegedly signed a contract for Construction of Community Centers and fencing in Zone 1 in Lamwo District knowing that the forged contract will cause financial loss and indeed it caused a loss of 1,132,579, 686 shillings to the government of Uganda.

It is also alleged that on May 4th and 5th 2022 while at Centenary Bank Bwaise branch and Entebbe Road respectively, Nakalanzi fraudulently stole 270 million shillings which was the property of the government and she did not have any claim of right over that money.

But after pleading not guilty to the charges, Nakalanzi who did not have sureties to help her apply for bail has been remanded until May 10th 2022 as investigations continue.

The Spokesperson of the Inspectorate of Government Ali Munira has told Uganda Radio Network that Goshen Hope Enterprises is a company that deals in several things and this time round was contracted to provide construction services, and the award of the contract is also being investigated.

Munira added that the Company Director Nakalanzi was arrested yesterday at Centenary Bank when she was withdrawing part of the money that has since landed her in jail.

****

URN