Nakaayi runs below 2 minutes in new world best

🥇Halimah NAKAAYI 🇺🇬 1:59.55

🥈Tigist GIRMA 🇪🇹 2:01.68

🥉Winnie NANYONDO 🇺🇬 2:02.14

Paris, France | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s middle distance star, Halima Nakaayi showed Monday night that she is steadily returning to her top form with victory in a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event – in France.

She becomes the first woman to run under 2 minutes this year, and her time also set a new Uganda national record.

Having struggled to find her good form last year after suffering a knee problem in April, the 800m World Champion was far below her best before and after the Tokyo Olympic Games. In the Olympic Games, Nakaayi fell out before finals of the 800m, coming last in the semifinals in a time of 2:04.44.

But, after a puzzling season, the 27 years old is slowly finding her feet, following a third successive victory over the 800m in the ongoing season.

The middle distances sensation ran a world-leading indoor record of 1:59.55 to beat her competitors and win the women’s 800m, at the Meeting de l’Eure – a World Athletics Indoor Tour event – in Val-de-Reuil, France, on Monday 14, 2022.

For the first time, Nakaayi broke the two minutes’ barrier when she ran 1:59.55 in what was the sixth indoor race of her career. The 2019 world champion finished two seconds clear ahead of Ethiopia’s Tigist Girma who came a distant second in 2 minutes and 01.68 seconds.

Previously, she had improved her (Uganda record) indoor best to 2:01.42 when winning in Lievin a week ago. Her time helps her to qualify for the 2022 World Indoor championship due in March, in Belgrade.

It was the third win in as many races for Nakaayi this season, with the 27-year-old also having triumphed at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany last month. During this race, Nakaayi posted 2 minutes and 02: 08 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the same race, Nakaayi’s compatriot, Winnie Nanyondo also came a distant third in 2 minutes 02:14 seconds. Just like Nakaayi, Nanyondo also struggled last season, in the Olympic Games.