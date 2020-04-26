NAGRIC executive director Dr Chales Lagu arrested in Mbarara

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Executive Director of the National Animal Genetic Resources centre and Data Bank Dr Chales Lagu has been arrested. Dr Langu was arrested on Saturday Afternoon by the State House Anti- Corruption Unit from his home in Mbaguta Cell, Ruharo ward, Kamukuzi Division Mbarara.

According to a statement released by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the arrest is in line with investigations into the mismanagement of over 18 billion Shillings in NAGRIC and DB, misappropriation of funds and fraudulent procurements that led to shoddy construction works at Kasolwe Stock Farm and Lusenke Stock Farm.

Dr Langu was briefly held up at Mbarara Central Police station and later transferred to Kampala in the company of the Officer in Charge of Crime Investigations Department Mbarara.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson said that Dr Charles Lagu and others, still at large, are charged with misappropriation of Funds at NAGRIC&DB in Entebbe.

Dr Lagu told URN during his arrest that all charges against him are concocted. He said that they have dealt with land encroachers and land grabbers who could be working for his downfall, citing fights to reclaim government land of Njeru in Buikwe, Ruhengere and Nshaara in Nyabushozi.

URN