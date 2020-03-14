Nagirinya murder suspects committed to High Court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven people accused of the murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa have been committed to High Court for trial.

The suspects are Coporiyamu Kasolo (Arsenal), Johnson Lubega, alias Eto’o and Manomano, Nasif Kalyango, Hassan Kisaka alias Massada, Sharif Mpanga, Sadat Kateregga and Raymond Okori.

State Prosecutor Immaculate Nambaju on Friday told the court presided over by Rubaga Grade One Magistrate Joel Mugoye that they will adduce evidence to prove that on August 28, 2019, the accused persons forcefully kidnapped Nagirinya and her driver Kitayimbwa before killing them and dumping their bodies in a swamp in Mukono district.

Moments after their kidnap, one of their captors was seen driving Nagirinya’s car to an unknown destination.

The suspects were arrested from Nateete, a Kampala suburb where they had been hiding. They were allegedly found in possession of the deceased’s sim cards.

The same court has also committed for trial of three suspects implicated in the murder of Boda Boda cyclists in Kampala.

They are; John Bosco Mugisha alias Kayihura and two motorcyclists Aloysius Tamale also known as Young Mulo and Magidu Bandiho alias Kagame.

The prosecution told the court that the suspects with malice aforethought killed Damiano Ssekana, a Boda-Boda cyclist, in Kizungu zone Makindye on April 29, 2019.

Court also heard that during the hearing, the prosecution will adduce evidence to show that on the same day, the group robbed Damiano’s motorcycle registration number UEW 256-G.

URN