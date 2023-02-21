Nagirinya murder: One suspect convicted, another all charges dropped

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Public Prosecution has dropped charges against Raymond Marcos Okori for his alleged involvement in the murder of former social worker, Maria Nagirinya. The late Nagirinya was murdered together with his driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa on August 28th, 2019 following their kidnap in Lungujja.

Nagirinya was entering her home when she was kidnapped and killed and their bodies were dumped in Mukono along Kayunga road. Police picked up two suspects including Raymond Marcos Okori, Isaac Ssenabulya alias Kisunsu, Hamza Kateregga alias Arsenal, John Kisekka alias Manumanu, John Lubega aka Barros, Hasan Kisekka, and Ivan Mutagubya. On Tuesday, the matter came up for trial before the High Court Criminal Division Judge, Isaac Muwata.

However, the State Attorney, Jonathan Muwaganya presented a letter from the DPP indicating that she was longer interested in prosecuting Okori. As a result, Justice Muwata dropped the charges against Okori and immediately ordered his release. Okori had spent three years on remand. Justice Muwata convicted Isaac Ssenabulya alias Kisunsu on his own plea of guilt for the murder of Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa.

It came shortly after Justice Muwata read the charges for the six suspects. Ssenabulya asked the court to allow him to apologize to the families of Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa for his action, saying that he has learned his lessons while on remand in prison. In response, Muwaganya asked the court to give Ssenabulya a maximum sentence of death, arguing that this is one of the rare cases that deserves a maximum sentence.

He added that he knows that the death sentence is no longer mandatory in Uganda but it’s a good sentence in serving cases. Muwaganya added that despite pleading guilty, not wasting the court’s time, and having no clear criminal records against him, the court has the noble duty to give a sentence that fits the crime committed.

“Even asking for a maximum sentence is asking for so little, the convict is dangerous to the community he should be incapacitated from the possibility of committing any crime again,” Muwaganya told Court. However, the defense counsel, Julius Sselwambala said that Ssenabulya should be rehabilitated because he is a young man who can become useful in the community. Sserwambala also said that the convict had not wasted the court’s time and that he is a first-time offender.

Justice Muwata set February 22, 2023, to sentence Ssenabulya. The prosecution presented 2 witnesses including Francis Anthony Lubowa, the father of Maria Nagirinya, and Lawrence Mukasa, a brother to Ronald Kitayimbwa who told the court how their loved ones met their death. Prosecutors told the court that they have lined up over 30 witnesses who are ready to testify in this matter. The hearing of the case continues tomorrow.

*****

URN