Nadduli’s son turned away from nominations

Electoral Commission-EC has declined to nominate Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli as a candidate for the Nakaseke Central Parliamentary Seat citing a mismatch in the names on his academic documents and National Identity card.

Jakana turned up at the Nakaseke district Electoral Commission offices around 11 am on Thursday for nomination in the company of among others his father, Al-Haji Abdul Nadduli, the former Minister without Portfolio.

Shortly after his arrival, he was summoned by Nakaseke Electoral Commission Registrar, Mike Jjuuko to present his nomination requirements.

However, after keen scrutiny of the document, which lasted for about 10 minutes, the officials informed Jakana that he was unfit for nomination because of inconsistence of the name on his documents.

Jjuuko later explained that Jakana presented academic papers showing a different set of names from those in his National identity card.

Jakana told URN shortly after he was turned away that he is optimistic of working on the problem by close of the nomination exercise.

According to Jjuuko, several candidates were nominated on day one.

They include Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssemakula, the Nakaseke South Democratic candidate, Violet Nakalema, the Nakaseke Woman MP candidate for the National Unit Platform-NUP and DP’s Godfrey Kiyingi for the Nakaseke Central parliamentary seat.

Others are NRM’s Enock Nyongore for Nakaseke North MP seat, independent candidate, Christopher Senfuma for Nakaseke Central and NRM’s Saida Bumba for Nakaseke Central MP Seat.

URN