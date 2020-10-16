Nadduli’s son finally nominated for Nakaseke central MP seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jakana Nadduli Sulaiman, the son of former Minister Al-Haji Abdul Nadduli has finally been nominated to contest for the Nakaseke Central MP seat.

Sulaiman was on Thursday turned away by the Electoral Commission officials following a mismatch in the names on his academic documents and the National Identity Card.

This follows an announcement by the Electoral Commission that aspirants with different names other than those in their academic documents will not be nominated.

On his academic documents there were two names Jakana Sulaiman, while on his National Identity Card, there were three, Jakana Nadduli Sulaiman.

After he was turned away yesterday, he said that he was optimistic of working on the problem by close of the nomination exercise.

On Friday morning, Suleiman arrived in the company of his father, Al-Haji Abdul Nadduli, at around 9.am at the Nakaseke district Electoral Commission Registrar’s offices at Timuna village in Nakaseke Sub County.

Mike Jjuuko, the Nakaseke Returning Officer says that Sulaiman applied for a change in names to correspond with his academic papers. According to Jjuuko, Sulaiman realigned his name from Jakana Sulaiman to Jakana Nadduli Sulaiman.

Sulaiman will now contest against Allan Mayanja of the National Unity Platform-NUP party and the incumbent MP Syda Bbumba.

URN