Nadduli asks Minister Kaboyo to address unfulfil pledges in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alhaji Abdul Nadduli the Senior Presidential Advisor has asked the State Minister for Luwero Triangle to fulfil the pledges of Luwero district if the National Resistance Movement government is to regain its lost support.

As Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid Ul Fitr to mark the end of the Ramadhan period,

in Luwero town, hundreds attended Eid Ul Fitr prayers at Kasana mosque.

Speaking to Muslims, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa asked Muslims to remain peaceful and use the upcoming general elections to contest in elective positions to extend services.

Mulindwa also asked the Muslims to embrace the government’s programme that seeks to uplift them from poverty.

While addressing the Muslims, Alhaji Abdul Nadduli the Senior Presidential Advisor said although Luwero is the epicenter of the National Resistance Army war of 1981-1986 that ushered current government in power, there are overwhelming complaints of unfulfilled pledges and poor service from the residents.

Nadduli added that President Yoweri Museveni has posted many officials in the area but these have not helped much and the area is lagging in development. He added that at almost every function he attends; residents overwhelm him with complaints over unfulfilled pledges and poor services.

Nadduli asked the state Minister of Luwero Triangle Alice Kaboyo to use the Ministry to address the complaints if the government is to regain its support.

Nadduli proposed that among other issues, the government needs to fulfill its pledges to establish agro-industries to process juice and other products.

Denis Sekabira the Katikamu North Member of Parliament said that residents of Luwero are cursing the NRM government for mocking the area by branding it as ‘’ Mecca of the government’’ yet they have not benefitted much from it.

Sekabira asked Minister Kaboyo to take Nadduli’s advice seriously and address people’s concerns among other compensation of veterans if it regains lost support.

Minister Alice Kaboyo while speaking to Muslims said that although the government wants to fulfill pledges and extend more services, it’s constrained by a lack of adequate fund.

Kaboyo instead advised the Muslims to embrace the Parish Development Model programme and Islamic banking to fight poverty.

In 2021, President Yoweri Museveni registered the biggest drop in popularity in Luwero district since he come to Power in 1986. Museveni obtained only 41,166 votes (27.94%) and his arch rival NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu scored 103,782 votes (70.45%).

The National Resistance Movement party also lost all the Member of Parliament slots and LC5 Chairman seat to National Unity Platform candidates.

*******

URN