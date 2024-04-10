Nabilatuk to upgrade its health facilities on Italian loan

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nabilatuk District Local Government has been awarded 1.8 billion shillings for the infrastructural upgrade of health facilities. The funding is part of the 10 euro grants loaned from the Government of Italy and is centrally allocated to all nine districts in the Karamoja sub-region for health facility upgrades.

The infrastructure developments will include the construction of a theater, an Outpatient Department, and a medical store at Nabilatuk Health Centre IV. Additionally, standard Outpatient Departments will be constructed at other health facilities. Dr. Peter Lokwang, the Nabilatuk District Health Officer, stated that they were notified about the funding being transferred to the Ministry of Finance as they await the commencement of work.

Lokwang confirmed the allocation of 1.8 billion shillings to the district for upgrading five health centers. These include Nabilatuk Health Centre IV, Lorengedwat Health Center III, Lolachat Health Center III, Natirai Health Center II, and Nayonai-Angikalio Health Center II. The project is expected to commence around mid-May this year, according to Lokwang.

He emphasized that the grant will uplift the condition of health facilities, including Nabilatuk Health Centre IV, which currently operates below its capacity due to a dilapidated structure. Furthermore, Lokwang mentioned that other facilities have only one block structure, insufficient to accommodate the growing population.

Sylvia Awas, the Nabilatuk District Woman Member of Parliament, disclosed that they have approved a grant of 10 euros for the Italian loan to address health sector infrastructure. Awas stated that the government has initiated the process of selecting constructors to commence the works.

She expressed gratitude, noting that the funding will significantly improve the sorry state of health facilities. Awas affirmed their readiness to cooperate and monitor the project to ensure quality work is delivered. Nabilatuk District has six health facilities serving a population of approximately 102,500 people.

These include one HCIV, two HCIIIs, and three HCIIs, mainly situated along roads, impacting the population in hard-to-reach areas. While 86% of the Ugandan population accesses healthcare within a 5km radius, in Karamoja, only 17% are within the recommended distance.

URN