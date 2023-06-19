Monday , June 19 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / NEWS / Nabbanja, Nakadama assure Mayuge residents on gov’t services

Nabbanja, Nakadama assure Mayuge residents on gov’t services

The Independent June 19, 2023 NEWS Leave a comment

Hon. PM Nabbanja presided over Women’s Day celebrations in Mayuge District with 3rd Deputy PM & Minister without Portfolio, who’s also Mayuge District Woman MP Nakadama & State Minister 4 Luweero-Luwero Hon Kaboyo Alice took part in the celebrations. Photo via @OPMUganda

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and her Third Deputy Lukia Nakadama have assured Mayuge residents, of the government’s commitment to improving the state of schools, roads, and the fisheries sector in the district.

The two leaders made the remarks during the belated Women’s Day celebrations, held at Bukaboli Primary School, in Bukaboli Sub County, in Mayuge district on Saturday.

Their commitment arose out of concerns by the Mayuge District chairperson Frank Tibagendeka that the area was lagging behind due to poor roads, lack of financial support to the fisheries sector, meagre government financing to the different agricultural production clusters, inadequate schools and health facilities, among others.

Nakadama noted that plans have been finalized to ensure that each of the 16 sub-counties and town councils in the Mayuge district has a seed secondary school, with all the required amenities, like computer laboratories, libraries and standard classrooms.

She added that with the improved learning facilities, all technocrats, politicians and religious leaders, have committed themselves to rallying parents to promote the education of girls rather than pushing them into early marriages, which affects their future contribution towards the development of their respective communities.

Nabbanja argued that all the local government units across the country were each given one Billion Shillings to supplement their quarterly road fund releases. She added that Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA, is already finalizing rehabilitation works along the 48-kilometre Mayuge-Kaluba-Bugiri road and they have also drafted road designs for the 62-kilometre Iganga-Mayuge-Bwondha road, whose construction works will be sanctioned in the forthcoming financial year.


*****

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved