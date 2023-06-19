Nabbanja, Nakadama assure Mayuge residents on gov’t services

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and her Third Deputy Lukia Nakadama have assured Mayuge residents, of the government’s commitment to improving the state of schools, roads, and the fisheries sector in the district.

The two leaders made the remarks during the belated Women’s Day celebrations, held at Bukaboli Primary School, in Bukaboli Sub County, in Mayuge district on Saturday.

Their commitment arose out of concerns by the Mayuge District chairperson Frank Tibagendeka that the area was lagging behind due to poor roads, lack of financial support to the fisheries sector, meagre government financing to the different agricultural production clusters, inadequate schools and health facilities, among others.

Nakadama noted that plans have been finalized to ensure that each of the 16 sub-counties and town councils in the Mayuge district has a seed secondary school, with all the required amenities, like computer laboratories, libraries and standard classrooms.

She added that with the improved learning facilities, all technocrats, politicians and religious leaders, have committed themselves to rallying parents to promote the education of girls rather than pushing them into early marriages, which affects their future contribution towards the development of their respective communities.

Nabbanja argued that all the local government units across the country were each given one Billion Shillings to supplement their quarterly road fund releases. She added that Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA, is already finalizing rehabilitation works along the 48-kilometre Mayuge-Kaluba-Bugiri road and they have also drafted road designs for the 62-kilometre Iganga-Mayuge-Bwondha road, whose construction works will be sanctioned in the forthcoming financial year.

I presided over Women’s Day celebrations in Mayuge District yesterday. I urged the people to embrace government programmes such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, among others, for socioeconomic transformation @KagutaMuseveni @OPMUganda pic.twitter.com/OVgAjFvnjc — NABBANJA ROBINAH (@R_Nabbanja) June 18, 2023



*****

URN