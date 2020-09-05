Nabakooba says Mityana win was a vote of confidence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Information Minister Judith Nabakooba won the NRM party primaries in Mityana district.

Nabakooba got 35,500 votes to beat her sole challenger Deborah Kyazike Kinobe who got 5,557 votes, a landslide she said is an indicator that her role in parliament has been appreciated. She added that the win was a vote of confidence from the electorate as she pursues a second term.

Meanwhile, former Minister Vincent Nyanzi also won the NRM party primaries in Busujju County after collecting 9,264 votes to defeat Godfrey Kato Kasujja who collected 4,617 votes. Nyanzi told supporters after he was announced victor that the journey to his victory was rough because of ‘hypocrites’ within the NRM party.

He now awaits a contest with the current MP David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga who is contesting on the National Unity Platform -NUP ticket.

Also in Mityana, Bugembe John Mary was declared the winner for Mityana Municipality ticket when he polled the largest number of votes among the three candidates who contested for it. Bugembe got 5,524 votes followed by Luzzi Abraham in the second position with 2,119 while Kakumba Wilberforce came third with 385 votes.

Meanwhile, Suzan Nakawuki, a member of the East African Legislative Assembly was declared the winner for Mawokota South Constituency ticket after beating incumbent John Bosco Lubyayi. Nakawuki polled 15,019 against Lubyayi’s 7,539 votes from the sub-counties of Kituntu, Kammengo and Nkozi together with Buwama and Kayabwe town councils which form up the constituency

She will face Haj Yusuf Nsibambi from the Forum for Democratic Change, Eng. Joseph Walakira, an independent candidate and Dr Joel Mirembe from the National Unity Platform-NUP.

Trade and Industry Minister Amelia Kyambadde was elected unopposed for Mawokota North NRM party flag. Amelia will face singer Hillary Kiyaga alias Dr Hilderman and Mayinja Tebusweke for the constituency in the general elections.

******

URN