Naalya roundabout turns in den of thieves: Motorists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thugs have taken advantage of the ongoing rehabilitation of Naalya roundabout along the Northern by pass to terrorise motorists. Motorists have complained about organized groups and gangs targeting them at different sections of the bypass.

Some of the motorists claim the thugs hide in trenches at the roundabout to rob the unsuspecting victims. Taban Amin Muzamil, a security guard attached to G4S Security company which provides security to the company handling the construction works says that whenever it rains, thieves emerge from ditches and erect barricades on the road.

He says that whenever motorists attempt to remove the barriers, the thugs come from their hideout, beat them and rob them of their valuables. Muzamil explains that one of his colleagues on night shift was attacked by the same group brandishing machetes.

Muhammad Akim, a boda-boda cyclist at Naalya stage says the thugs have grown bolder and even board taxi and boda-boda to go and rob passengers. He says the thugs even hold their victims at knife point before they dispossess them of everything they have.

Akim says the relocation of a police post and absence of CCTV camera at the roundabout doesn’t help the situation.

Joseph Mukiibi, a taxi driver from Kireka reveals that his sister was robbed on a boda-boda two weeks ago at the same roundabout by the tugs who also tried to strangle her in the early morning hours.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says they have intensified night operations to curb the criminal gangs. He however, notes that they have received several complaints regarding the Naalya roundabout.

Few weeks ago, a Joint security team led by the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Moses Kafeero carried out an operation along the Northern bypass and arrested about 147 suspected hard core criminals. Police advised the general public to be more vigilant while in places that are not covered by CCTV cameras within the Kampala Metropolitan area.

Police noted that some of the areas have become a haven for criminals. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said plans to install cameras in these places were thwarted by the ongoing road works.

URN